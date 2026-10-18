Fire Set At Limoges Town Hall During France Protests Contained: Prefect
Bordeaux: A fire that devastated the town hall in the French city of Limoges during a day of violent nationwide protests has been contained, the prefect said Sunday.
"A wild horde" had "deliberately" set fire to the 143-year-old building, whose roof largely collapsed during Saturday's protests, Maurice Barate, prefect for the Haute-Vienne department, told TV news channel LCI.
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