Fire Set At Limoges Town Hall During France Protests Contained: Prefect

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bordeaux: A fire that devastated the town hall in the French city of Limoges during a day of violent nationwide protests has been contained, the prefect said Sunday.

"A wild horde" had "deliberately" set fire to the 143-year-old building, whose roof largely collapsed during Saturday's protests, Maurice Barate, prefect for the Haute-Vienne department, told TV news channel LCI.