Egyptian Parliament Considers Defensive Support for Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Egypt’s parliament is scheduled to hold an emergency plenary meeting on Sunday to consider President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s request for authorization to provide defensive assistance to Saudi Arabia if Riyadh seeks support.
The session is set for 1 p.m. local time, or 10 a.m. GMT, on October 18, 2026, according to a statement cited in local reports on Saturday.
Sisi announced the proposal during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Capital, saying Cairo would take all necessary steps to help defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested assistance.
The Egyptian president stressed that any such intervention would require parliamentary approval and called for an extraordinary session to secure authorization in the event that Riyadh formally asks for support.
The move comes as Saudi Arabia faces attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement.
Yemen has experienced prolonged conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces in September 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The latest round of fighting reportedly began in July following the collapse of a truce established in 2022.
The session is set for 1 p.m. local time, or 10 a.m. GMT, on October 18, 2026, according to a statement cited in local reports on Saturday.
Sisi announced the proposal during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Capital, saying Cairo would take all necessary steps to help defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested assistance.
The Egyptian president stressed that any such intervention would require parliamentary approval and called for an extraordinary session to secure authorization in the event that Riyadh formally asks for support.
The move comes as Saudi Arabia faces attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement.
Yemen has experienced prolonged conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces in September 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The latest round of fighting reportedly began in July following the collapse of a truce established in 2022.
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