Aamal Subsidiary Advanced Pipes And Casts Company Signs Mou With China Railway Tunnel Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Aamal Company announces that its subsidiary, Advanced Pipes and Casts Company (APC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Railway Tunnel Group Co., Ltd. for strategic collaboration on upcoming tunnel segment projects and the associated supply chain in Qatar and the region.

The MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Aamal Company, Rashid Al Mansoori, on behalf of APC with the attendance of Sheikh Khalid bin Faisal Al Thani and executive management team from both parties.

The MoU provides a framework for the two companies to explore opportunities for collaboration on tunnel segment projects and related supply chain requirements.

Aamal will disclose any material developments arising from this collaboration as appropriate.