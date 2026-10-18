Kazakhstan, Cambodia Expand Cooperation During Historic Astana Visit
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Astana on Saturday to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations, marking the first visit to Kazakhstan by a Cambodian head of government.
Tokayev says the meeting represents an important milestone in ties between the two countries and expresses hope that their shared ambitions will lead to concrete initiatives, according to an official statement from the Kazakh presidency.
“I believe your visit is of historic significance, as no Prime Minister of Cambodia has visited Kazakhstan before,” he says, describing Cambodia as a dependable partner in Southeast Asia and a valuable gateway for Kazakhstan to deepen its engagement with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Manet highlights the longstanding connections between the countries in education and culture. He notes that more than 120 Cambodian students have pursued their studies in Kazakhstan, with many now serving in senior public-sector roles, including provincial governors, state secretaries, and ministry officials.
The Cambodian prime minister also identifies food security, agriculture, and manufacturing as areas where his country seeks closer collaboration with Kazakhstan.
Both leaders voice optimism that the discussions will encourage greater bilateral trade, reinforce commercial partnerships, and open additional avenues for joint initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev and Manet approve a joint statement and witness the signing and exchange of six bilateral documents. The agreements cover digital government services, information technology, trade, cultural cooperation, tourism, and partnerships between the capitals of Astana and Phnom Penh.
Tokayev says the meeting represents an important milestone in ties between the two countries and expresses hope that their shared ambitions will lead to concrete initiatives, according to an official statement from the Kazakh presidency.
“I believe your visit is of historic significance, as no Prime Minister of Cambodia has visited Kazakhstan before,” he says, describing Cambodia as a dependable partner in Southeast Asia and a valuable gateway for Kazakhstan to deepen its engagement with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Manet highlights the longstanding connections between the countries in education and culture. He notes that more than 120 Cambodian students have pursued their studies in Kazakhstan, with many now serving in senior public-sector roles, including provincial governors, state secretaries, and ministry officials.
The Cambodian prime minister also identifies food security, agriculture, and manufacturing as areas where his country seeks closer collaboration with Kazakhstan.
Both leaders voice optimism that the discussions will encourage greater bilateral trade, reinforce commercial partnerships, and open additional avenues for joint initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev and Manet approve a joint statement and witness the signing and exchange of six bilateral documents. The agreements cover digital government services, information technology, trade, cultural cooperation, tourism, and partnerships between the capitals of Astana and Phnom Penh.
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