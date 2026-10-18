Israeli Military Vehicles Enter Southern Syria’s Daraa Countryside
(MENAFN) Israeli forces move into the western countryside of Syria’s Daraa province on Saturday, marking another reported incursion into the country’s southern region, according to reports.
The operation involves two Israeli military vehicles entering the Wadi al-Ruqqad area. The movement takes place alongside flights by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft over the western section of the Yarmouk Basin. No attacks or detentions are reported during the latest incursion.
The developments follow several Israeli military activities in the area on Friday. Israeli forces entered land west of al-Razaniya farm in neighboring Quneitra province and fired toward shepherds in an effort to stop them from grazing before leaving the location.
On the same day, Israeli troops also entered and surrounded Abidin, a town in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa countryside.
Israeli incursions into southern Syria have continued since the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. These operations have included movements into the buffer zone separating Syrian and Israeli forces.
The separation area was established under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which followed the 1973 Arab-Israeli war and created a United Nations-monitored zone between the two sides.
Damascus has repeatedly denounced the Israeli military movements as breaches of the agreement, calling for Israeli forces to withdraw fully from Syrian territory.
The operation involves two Israeli military vehicles entering the Wadi al-Ruqqad area. The movement takes place alongside flights by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft over the western section of the Yarmouk Basin. No attacks or detentions are reported during the latest incursion.
The developments follow several Israeli military activities in the area on Friday. Israeli forces entered land west of al-Razaniya farm in neighboring Quneitra province and fired toward shepherds in an effort to stop them from grazing before leaving the location.
On the same day, Israeli troops also entered and surrounded Abidin, a town in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa countryside.
Israeli incursions into southern Syria have continued since the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. These operations have included movements into the buffer zone separating Syrian and Israeli forces.
The separation area was established under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which followed the 1973 Arab-Israeli war and created a United Nations-monitored zone between the two sides.
Damascus has repeatedly denounced the Israeli military movements as breaches of the agreement, calling for Israeli forces to withdraw fully from Syrian territory.
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