Iran Reports Second Supertanker Mine Strike in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy says a second supertanker has hit a naval mine and caught fire while navigating the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.
According to the force’s statement, the vessel was transporting more than two million barrels of crude oil and had disabled its positioning and radar systems while attempting to navigate a route described as “unauthorized” by Tehran.
The explosion reportedly struck the tanker’s engine room, causing extensive damage and leaving the vessel unable to move, the statement adds.
The IRGC has not disclosed the ship’s identity or provided details about its crew, potential casualties, or any environmental consequences resulting from the incident.
The reported strike follows an earlier announcement by the Iranian naval force that another supertanker had hit a mine while attempting to transit the waterway through what it also described as an “unauthorized” passage.
Iran has introduced shipping restrictions in sections of the strategically important strait amid its ongoing conflict with the United States, maintaining that vessels must use routes approved by Tehran.
Washington and its regional allies, however, oppose the restrictions and insist that ships are entitled to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy transportation.
According to the force’s statement, the vessel was transporting more than two million barrels of crude oil and had disabled its positioning and radar systems while attempting to navigate a route described as “unauthorized” by Tehran.
The explosion reportedly struck the tanker’s engine room, causing extensive damage and leaving the vessel unable to move, the statement adds.
The IRGC has not disclosed the ship’s identity or provided details about its crew, potential casualties, or any environmental consequences resulting from the incident.
The reported strike follows an earlier announcement by the Iranian naval force that another supertanker had hit a mine while attempting to transit the waterway through what it also described as an “unauthorized” passage.
Iran has introduced shipping restrictions in sections of the strategically important strait amid its ongoing conflict with the United States, maintaining that vessels must use routes approved by Tehran.
Washington and its regional allies, however, oppose the restrictions and insist that ships are entitled to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy transportation.
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