Kolkata Festival Stampede Death Toll Hits 19; 25 Injured
(MENAFN) Nineteen people have died after a stampede tore through a religious festival in north Kolkata, in India’s West Bengal state, an official said on Saturday.
The crush erupted at a Durga Puja pandal, a temporary pavilion that holds idols of the goddess Durga.
In a statement, police said the stampede happened in the evening because of “heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall.” Every injured person was rescued and taken to hospital.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari put the number of injured at 25. Twenty-four have recovered from critical condition, and one remains in critical condition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that the stampede was “saddening.”
“Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families,” Modi wrote on X.
Interior Minister Amit Shah said in a separate post on X that the “administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured.”
The crush erupted at a Durga Puja pandal, a temporary pavilion that holds idols of the goddess Durga.
In a statement, police said the stampede happened in the evening because of “heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall.” Every injured person was rescued and taken to hospital.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari put the number of injured at 25. Twenty-four have recovered from critical condition, and one remains in critical condition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that the stampede was “saddening.”
“Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families,” Modi wrote on X.
Interior Minister Amit Shah said in a separate post on X that the “administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured.”
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