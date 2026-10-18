Lebanon to Join US-Backed Talks With Israel in Florida Oct. 20
(MENAFN) Lebanon will take part in US-backed trilateral talks with Israel in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 20, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced on Saturday.
In a statement the presidency published on the social media platform X, Aoun said a military delegation will attend to lay out Beirut’s demands for a halt to Israeli escalation. The aim, he said, is to secure “outcomes consistent with the framework agreement.”
Aoun made the announcement while receiving a French delegation led by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
He said Lebanon wants to extend the mandate of UNIFIL and would welcome any arrangement that keeps an international presence in the country’s south, to prevent a power vacuum.
According to the statement, Barrot voiced France’s solidarity with Lebanon and its ongoing support across all sectors. He also reaffirmed France’s readiness to mobilize resources to meet urgent humanitarian needs in the Arab country.
Israel launched its deadly attacks in southern Lebanon in early March and has kept up the bombardment without pause, despite a US-sponsored framework agreement in June that was meant to pave the way for an Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
In a statement the presidency published on the social media platform X, Aoun said a military delegation will attend to lay out Beirut’s demands for a halt to Israeli escalation. The aim, he said, is to secure “outcomes consistent with the framework agreement.”
Aoun made the announcement while receiving a French delegation led by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
He said Lebanon wants to extend the mandate of UNIFIL and would welcome any arrangement that keeps an international presence in the country’s south, to prevent a power vacuum.
According to the statement, Barrot voiced France’s solidarity with Lebanon and its ongoing support across all sectors. He also reaffirmed France’s readiness to mobilize resources to meet urgent humanitarian needs in the Arab country.
Israel launched its deadly attacks in southern Lebanon in early March and has kept up the bombardment without pause, despite a US-sponsored framework agreement in June that was meant to pave the way for an Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
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