Awqaf Leverages Friday Sermons To Promote Child Safety In Digital Space

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, through its Department of Mosques, is participating in the national campaign to raise families' awareness of digital technology use.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), is guided by the motto that protecting families is a core and shared responsibility.

It comprises a series of awareness-raising Friday sermons to be delivered at mosques across the country through Dec 26, focusing on parental responsibility and digital safety to protect children from online risks and foster family and social stability.

This initiative broadly underscores the ironclad partnership between Awqaf and MSDF, alongside government institutions' commitment to aligning messaging and fostering joint efforts on family and childhood issues, with the objective of creating a safer digital environment for children and supporting family stability in Qatari society amid rapid technological evolution.

Director of the Department of Mosques at Awqaf, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, said leveraging Friday sermons to strengthen digital safety underscores the fact that mosques can serve as vital platforms for fulfilling their enduring mission of raising awareness of such issues, in addition to instilling values and addressing issues affecting families and society.

When it comes to digital safety, parental responsibility matters most, as ensuring safety primarily requires continuous educational efforts to raise awareness and address the challenges posed by rapid technological transformation, Sheikh Abdulrahman underlined.

He clarified that the sermons would have a substantive impact on highlighting the roles of families in monitoring and guiding children and opening dialogue with them to ensure that technology is used safely and responsibly. Ultimately, families can remain tight-knit while navigating the digital landscape with awareness.

In addition, Awqaf stressed that these sermons convey messages emphasising that caring for children and guiding them along the right path are religious and familial responsibilities requiring the active involvement of both parents to maintain a safe digital environment at home and establish powerful shields against cyberbullying, digital exploitation, and inappropriate content.

These messages would also explain how families can contact the appropriate authorities when support is needed, the ministry said, adding that this initiative exemplifies whole-of-government institutional co-ordination to address priority social issues.

This broadly aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a tight-knit society capable of adapting to an evolving cultural and technological landscape with awareness and security.

child safety in digital space Qatar Awqaf Friday sermon