19 Killed, 25 Injured In Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede Horror

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday amid a massive rush of devotees, killing 19 people and injuring 25 others.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Paswan said that the collapse of the structure and the subsequent tragedy led to the loss of precious lives. "This is a tragic incident. The collapse of a pandal in Bengal has resulted in the unfortunate loss of many lives, and several others have been injured," the Union Minister said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

Paswan also noted that the administration was reviewing the situation and prayed for peace for the departed souls. "I note that the Chief Minister is personally overseeing a comprehensive review of the incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured, and I pray that God grants peace to the souls of those who lost their lives and provides strength to their grieving families," he added.

Aftermath: VIP Visits, Arrests and Investigation

Following the tragedy, Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured, undergoing treatment at an Apollo hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. Shah had earlier expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and postponed his scheduled programmes in the state to visit the injured.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja, the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey, its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy, who was involved in the construction of a bamboo structure. The other arrested persons include Koushik Saha, who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey, who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, who were working as private security in-charges.

Police registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Fourteen people were also detained for questioning, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was imposed in parts of Kolkata from October 18 to 20 to prevent possible disturbances. The restrictions cover an area under Bowbazar Police Station bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road. The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more people, carrying weapons and activities likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each deceased person. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) has also been initiated to establish accountability. The investigation into the circumstances leading to the stampede is underway. (ANI)

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