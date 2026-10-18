Gwalior Accident: VP Radhakrishnan, Bihar CM Chaudhary Express Grief

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in an accident involving devotees in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, the Vice President said,“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the accident involving devotees in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was also pained by the tragic incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. In a post on X, he said,“The horrific road accident that occurred with devotees in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely heart-wrenching and painful. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives in this tragedy. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give their families the strength to bear this immense sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

How the accident occurred

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

Death toll rises to 14

The death toll in the accident rose to 14 on Sunday, according to Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan. The deceased include two women, two children below the age of 18, and ten men. Three to four injured people remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot. Both policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment.

PM announces ex-gratia

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the loss of life in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)

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