Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police To Challenge Bail Orders In SC

Assam Police to Challenge Bail Orders in Supreme Court

Assam Police will challenge the Gauhati High Court's bail orders for Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg in the Zubeen Garg death case before the Supreme Court, once the courts reopen. Special DGP CID and SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta said, adding that the trial is progressing on a day-to-day basis, with 134 witnesses examined so far.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said that the proceedings were underway in a fast-track court. "As far as bail granted by the Gauhati High Court to two of the accused persons, Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg, it has been decided that we will move to the Supreme Court challenging the order of bail granted to these two accused persons,” Gupta said.

"The procedure will happen very soon. Nowadays, the court holidays are going on, and the moment the courts reopen, we will file the appeals," he added.

High Court Grants Bail to Accused

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case. A single bench of Justice Rajesh Mazumdar granted bail to Sandipon, a cousin of late singer Zubeen, after hearing his petition.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told ANI over the phone that the "Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Sandipon Garg and the court has not read out the full order."

"On October 9, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta, a co-singer of the late singer Zubeen Garg, in connection with the investigation into his death. With this, Amritprava Mahanta became the first alleged accused in the case to secure bail from the court," he added. According to Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Mahanta on a bond of Rs 50,000. She was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police in 2025 following hours of questioning in connection with Garg's death. The bail order came after Mahanta filed a bail petition before the High Court.

Case Background and Other Arrests

The singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025, in a scuba diving accident, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast India Festival since 2013, was also arrested following Garg's death.

In August, the Supreme Court directed the Assam government to ensure a diligent and expeditious trial against Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, facing criminal charges in singer Zubeen Garg's death case.

Remembering Zubeen Garg

Zubeen was known for his work as a singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker, and recorded songs in several languages. Zubeen became widely known outside Assam with“Ya Ali” from the 2006 Hindi film 'Gangster.' He remained closely connected to Assamese music and culture throughout his career. (ANI)

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