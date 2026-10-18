Asia's Largest Chilli Market Is In India: Discover Why This Andhra Pradesh City Is So Famous

Guntur, known as India's chilli capital, is famous for its thriving red chilli trade and massive wholesale market. Discover what makes this Andhra Pradesh city a major hub for chilli cultivation, trading and exports.

Spiciness holds a very special place in Indian food. Our curries simply do not get their real taste without chillies and red chilli powder. Farmers grow different types of chillies across the world, but the pungency and uniqueness of Indian chillies stand apart. Do you know which region is famous as the Chilli Capital of India? Do you know where Asia's biggest chilli market is located?

Guntur city in Andhra Pradesh is famous for its pungent chillies. People across the country recognise this city and call it the chilli capital of India. Spiciness holds a special place in the food culture of Andhra Pradesh, and Guntur plays a key role in delivering that pungent taste to the world. The local soils and weather conditions perfectly suit high-quality chilli crops. That is why Guntur turns completely red every season with heaps of red chillies grown by farmers from surrounding areas. Farmers cultivate chillies on a massive scale because these chillies have huge demand in the international market.

The Guntur Agricultural Market Yard is famous as the biggest chilli market in the Asian continent. Thousands of chilli bags reach this yard every day during the harvest season. Traders conduct business worth crores of rupees here on a daily basis. This market always looks busy with farmers, traders, and workers. Buyers and sellers complete their transactions quickly because modern cold storages and transport facilities are available locally. This chilli business provides continuous employment to lakhs of workers and small traders in this region.

Massive exports to foreign countries

Guntur chilli has massive demand in the international market. The Guntur Sannam variety specifically secured a Geographical Indication tag. Foreign buyers highly prefer this variety because of its deep red colour, natural pungency, and long shelf life without colour change. Traders export these chillies heavily from Guntur to Asian countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, along with the USA and European countries. Companies use these chillies extensively in food preparation, for extracting capsaicin needed in the pharmaceutical sector, and in the colour industry. Guntur proudly upholds India's reputation on the world map with its pungency.