'Pandal Will Collapse, Please Leave': Video Captures Announcement Before Kolkata Stampede That Killed 19

A warning over a microphone telling visitors to leave a Durga Puja pandal because it could collapse may have triggered the panic that led to a deadly stampede in Kolkata. The tragedy at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured on Saturday evening, October 17. Police are examining video footage of the announcement as part of their investigation.

The announcement, captured in a video, said:“The condition of the pandal is very bad. It will collapse. Please leave.” Investigators are trying to identify the person who made the announcement and establish why the warning was issued.

More shocking visuals coming from Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal when the mass stampede happened ⚠️

People can been seen crying helpless. A wrong announcement led to confusion & amp; panic

This is so painful. I am speechless. Om Shanti

P.S - Collected Videos Dr. Abhinaba Pal (@drabhinabapal7) October 17, 2026

Chorbagan Tragedy!!️

Mass stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja Pandal.

18 people confirmed dead. Several critically injured

As per primary reports sudden rains & amp; wrong announcement over mic by Puja Committee caused overcrowding & amp; confusion, leading to the tragedy ⚠️ Dr. Abhinaba Pal (@drabhinabapal7) October 17, 2026

According to preliminary police findings, the incident involved several contributing factors, including inadequate crowd management, narrow entry and exit routes, insufficient security personnel and confusion following heavy rain during Saptami celebrations.

A senior police officer said:“We have gathered sufficient evidence pointing to gross mismanagement by the puja organisers. There was no clear plan to manage the large number of visitors, and everything was handled verbally.” Police have collected CCTV footage and recorded statements from eyewitnesses and local residents.

Seven arrested, judicial probe announced

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the preliminary investigation indicated that the organisers' announcement may have triggered the stampede. He announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge, to investigate the incident and identify possible lapses.

Seven people have been arrested, most of them reportedly associated with the organising committee. Authorities have also registered a case and are examining whether security arrangements and crowd-control measures were adequate.

#WATCH | Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede incident | West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai says, "This is a deeply painful and tragic incident. Today, on the occasion of Maha Saptami, a large number of people had stepped out to visit Durga Puja pandals. At this particular pandal in Chorbagan, a sudden downpour prompted a large crowd to seek shelter. Amid the confusion, someone-whether by blowing a whistle or making an announcement-prompted a large number of people to rush into the pandal...The sudden influx of people into the pandal led to the stampede. It is a tragic incident. 17 people have lost their lives, and 25 have been injured. The injured have been taken to various hospitals for proper medical care, and all of them are currently in stable condition. We have cancelled all our scheduled programmes for tomorrow, including those involving the Home Minister, other ministers, MLAs and the Chief Minister. Our entire government stands with the affected families during this time of grief...Six of the deceased have been identified so far, while the Chief Minister is personally reaching out to those currently undergoing treatment. We hope that all 25 injured people recover soon and return home. The Chief Minister has been at the hospital for the past two and a half hours. Upon receiving news of the incident, the entire administrative machinery swung into action..."

- ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

The state government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased victim. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand has also imposed prohibitory orders on roads adjoining the pandal until October 20.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to examine the announcement, crowd movement and safety arrangements to establish the sequence of events behind the tragedy.