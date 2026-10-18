Villa Stun Newcastle 1-0 as Emery Hits 100 Premier League Wins
(MENAFN) Aston Villa claimed a 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday in Round 7 of the English Premier League. A first-half header from Johan Manzambi gave manager Unai Emery his 100th victory in the competition.
Manzambi struck in the 36th minute, rising unmarked inside the box to nod in a right-wing cross from Joao Gomes and beat goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.
Three minutes later, Villa came close to a second. An effort from Emiliano Buendia hit the post, bounced off Hornicek and stayed out.
The visitors kept the pressure on. Ross Barkley was thwarted by a sharp save, and Sven Botman forced the goalkeeper into action with a powerful shot.
Newcastle pressed for an equalizer late in the game, but Yoane Wissa wasted two chances, and Villa held on for their second straight league win.
The result pulled Villa level with Newcastle on eight points after seven matches. It also gave Villa back-to-back league wins at St. James’ Park for the first time since the 1957-58 season.
Manzambi struck in the 36th minute, rising unmarked inside the box to nod in a right-wing cross from Joao Gomes and beat goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.
Three minutes later, Villa came close to a second. An effort from Emiliano Buendia hit the post, bounced off Hornicek and stayed out.
The visitors kept the pressure on. Ross Barkley was thwarted by a sharp save, and Sven Botman forced the goalkeeper into action with a powerful shot.
Newcastle pressed for an equalizer late in the game, but Yoane Wissa wasted two chances, and Villa held on for their second straight league win.
The result pulled Villa level with Newcastle on eight points after seven matches. It also gave Villa back-to-back league wins at St. James’ Park for the first time since the 1957-58 season.
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