South Korea Renews Push for Dialogue, Peaceful Coexistence with North
(MENAFN) South Korea pledged Sunday to continue pursuing the resumption of long-suspended talks with North Korea, reaffirming its goal of reducing tensions and establishing peaceful coexistence between the two sides.
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Seoul would work to create the conditions needed to restart dialogue with Pyongyang, emphasizing the importance of negotiations focused on peace and shared prosperity.
"Efforts will be made to open the door for dialogue between South Korea and North Korea and to hold talks on peace and joint prosperity," Han said.
Describing the division of the Korean Peninsula as a continuing "reality," Han highlighted the lasting consequences for people separated by the border, including displaced residents and families unable to reunite.
"Our efforts to open the road to peaceful coexistence of South Korea and North Korea cannot stop," she further said.
The two Koreas signed the Panmunjom Declaration in April 2018 at the border truce village of Panmunjom, pledging to pursue improved relations and work toward peace. However, relations have since deteriorated, and formal communication channels between the longtime rivals have remained suspended.
The countries are still technically at war because the 1950–1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a formal peace treaty.
Since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June 2025, his administration has pursued a different approach from that of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, in an effort to ease tensions and restore communication with the North.
Among the measures introduced were the suspension of anti-North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts and a ban on activists sending propaganda balloons across the border. These steps form part of Seoul’s broader efforts to reopen channels of communication and create opportunities for renewed engagement with Pyongyang.
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Seoul would work to create the conditions needed to restart dialogue with Pyongyang, emphasizing the importance of negotiations focused on peace and shared prosperity.
"Efforts will be made to open the door for dialogue between South Korea and North Korea and to hold talks on peace and joint prosperity," Han said.
Describing the division of the Korean Peninsula as a continuing "reality," Han highlighted the lasting consequences for people separated by the border, including displaced residents and families unable to reunite.
"Our efforts to open the road to peaceful coexistence of South Korea and North Korea cannot stop," she further said.
The two Koreas signed the Panmunjom Declaration in April 2018 at the border truce village of Panmunjom, pledging to pursue improved relations and work toward peace. However, relations have since deteriorated, and formal communication channels between the longtime rivals have remained suspended.
The countries are still technically at war because the 1950–1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a formal peace treaty.
Since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June 2025, his administration has pursued a different approach from that of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, in an effort to ease tensions and restore communication with the North.
Among the measures introduced were the suspension of anti-North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts and a ban on activists sending propaganda balloons across the border. These steps form part of Seoul’s broader efforts to reopen channels of communication and create opportunities for renewed engagement with Pyongyang.
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