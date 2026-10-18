Barcelona Rout 10-Man Betis 5-2, Tie Madrid’s 9-Win Record
(MENAFN) Barcelona beat nine-man... correction: ten-man Real Betis 5-2 away on Saturday, extending their perfect La Liga start to nine straight wins and matching the record Real Madrid set in 1968-69.
Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute. He cut inside onto his left foot and curled a spectacular shot into the top-left corner.
Betis pulled level in the 27th minute, when Valentin Gomez headed in a Pablo Fornals cross after a corner.
Barcelona went back in front in the 41st minute. Rodri won the aerial duel to meet a corner from Fermin Lopez, scoring his first goal for the club.
Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1 in the 51st minute, tapping in a Yamal pass from close range. Abde Ezzalzouli answered for Betis two minutes later.
The hosts were down to 10 men in the 54th minute. Facundo Bernal was shown a straight red card for headbutting Yamal following an altercation.
Barcelona made the extra man count. Eric Garcia scored from close range in the 62nd minute after Pau Cubarsi headed the ball back across goal.
Substitute Dani Olmo sealed the result in the 81st minute. He drove through midfield and coolly finished for his first league goal of the campaign.
The win lifts Barcelona to 27 points from nine matches and keeps them top of La Liga. Real Betis stay on 19 points.
The league leaders have scored 39 goals in their first nine league games, an average of more than four per match.
Barcelona can break Real Madrid’s record outright when they host their archrivals in El Clasico at Camp Nou on Oct. 25.
Saturday’s La Liga results
Espanyol 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Villarreal 0-0 Elche
Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute. He cut inside onto his left foot and curled a spectacular shot into the top-left corner.
Betis pulled level in the 27th minute, when Valentin Gomez headed in a Pablo Fornals cross after a corner.
Barcelona went back in front in the 41st minute. Rodri won the aerial duel to meet a corner from Fermin Lopez, scoring his first goal for the club.
Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1 in the 51st minute, tapping in a Yamal pass from close range. Abde Ezzalzouli answered for Betis two minutes later.
The hosts were down to 10 men in the 54th minute. Facundo Bernal was shown a straight red card for headbutting Yamal following an altercation.
Barcelona made the extra man count. Eric Garcia scored from close range in the 62nd minute after Pau Cubarsi headed the ball back across goal.
Substitute Dani Olmo sealed the result in the 81st minute. He drove through midfield and coolly finished for his first league goal of the campaign.
The win lifts Barcelona to 27 points from nine matches and keeps them top of La Liga. Real Betis stay on 19 points.
The league leaders have scored 39 goals in their first nine league games, an average of more than four per match.
Barcelona can break Real Madrid’s record outright when they host their archrivals in El Clasico at Camp Nou on Oct. 25.
Saturday’s La Liga results
Espanyol 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Villarreal 0-0 Elche
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