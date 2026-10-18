Diaz Hat-Trick Powers Bayern to 6-1 Rout, Top of Bundesliga
(MENAFN) Luis Diaz struck three times as Bayern Munich demolished RB Leipzig 6-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, sending the club to the top of the Bundesliga after matchday six.
The Colombian winger set the tone in the 12th minute. He controlled a lofted ball from Joshua Kimmich and drilled a low shot past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.
Aleksandar Pavlovic made it 2-0 in the 26th minute, converting at the near post from a Diaz assist. Michael Olise stretched the lead to 3-0 in the 34th minute, trading passes with Harry Kane before bending a low shot into the bottom-right corner.
Bayern kept up the pressure after halftime. Diaz netted his second in the 47th minute, cutting inside and curling a shot into the bottom-right corner from a Kane pass.
Kane made it 5-0 in the 53rd minute, tapping in a cross from Nathaniel Brown. The goal marked his 100th Bundesliga appearance.
Diaz completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, taking a pass from Olise and curling a shot past Vandevoordt.
Substitute Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back for Leipzig in the first minute of stoppage time.
The result lifts Vincent Kompany’s side to 14 points from six matches, one place above Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Leipzig remain on 10 points.
Bayern host Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Saturday’s Bundesliga results
Elversberg 4-3 Augsburg
Hamburger SV 1-0 Stuttgart
Schalke 04 0-1 Mainz
Union Berlin 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen 2-2 Paderborn
The Colombian winger set the tone in the 12th minute. He controlled a lofted ball from Joshua Kimmich and drilled a low shot past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.
Aleksandar Pavlovic made it 2-0 in the 26th minute, converting at the near post from a Diaz assist. Michael Olise stretched the lead to 3-0 in the 34th minute, trading passes with Harry Kane before bending a low shot into the bottom-right corner.
Bayern kept up the pressure after halftime. Diaz netted his second in the 47th minute, cutting inside and curling a shot into the bottom-right corner from a Kane pass.
Kane made it 5-0 in the 53rd minute, tapping in a cross from Nathaniel Brown. The goal marked his 100th Bundesliga appearance.
Diaz completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, taking a pass from Olise and curling a shot past Vandevoordt.
Substitute Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back for Leipzig in the first minute of stoppage time.
The result lifts Vincent Kompany’s side to 14 points from six matches, one place above Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Leipzig remain on 10 points.
Bayern host Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Saturday’s Bundesliga results
Elversberg 4-3 Augsburg
Hamburger SV 1-0 Stuttgart
Schalke 04 0-1 Mainz
Union Berlin 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen 2-2 Paderborn
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