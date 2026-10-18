Palestinian Girl Killed by Israeli Fire in Central Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli army fire in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday as military attacks continued across the enclave despite a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.
Medical sources said Misk Hazem al-Dalou died from injuries sustained when Israeli forces fired toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Maghazi refugee camp.
In a separate incident in southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents housing displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, according to local reports.
Israeli artillery also shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis, adding to the reported military activity across the territory.
The incidents occurred despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, with Palestinian authorities continuing to report attacks they describe as violations of the agreement.
According to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 1,511 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,375 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began.
The overall toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which started in October 2023, has also continued to rise. The ministry reported Saturday that 74,469 Palestinians had been killed and 175,492 others injured since the beginning of the war.
The latest reported death highlights the continued risks facing displaced families living in temporary shelters, particularly in areas where tents and other makeshift accommodation remain exposed to nearby military fire.
Medical sources said Misk Hazem al-Dalou died from injuries sustained when Israeli forces fired toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Maghazi refugee camp.
In a separate incident in southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents housing displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, according to local reports.
Israeli artillery also shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis, adding to the reported military activity across the territory.
The incidents occurred despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, with Palestinian authorities continuing to report attacks they describe as violations of the agreement.
According to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 1,511 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,375 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began.
The overall toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which started in October 2023, has also continued to rise. The ministry reported Saturday that 74,469 Palestinians had been killed and 175,492 others injured since the beginning of the war.
The latest reported death highlights the continued risks facing displaced families living in temporary shelters, particularly in areas where tents and other makeshift accommodation remain exposed to nearby military fire.
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