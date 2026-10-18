Tugboat Hit by Projectiles Off UAE, Leaving One Person Injured
(MENAFN) A southbound tugboat was struck by two unidentified projectiles northeast of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, leaving one person with minor injuries and causing damage to the vessel, according to a maritime security advisory.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the incident involved two projectiles that hit the tugboat while it was sailing through waters off the UAE. The precise time of the attack had not been established when the report was issued.
“One minor casualty has been reported,” the agency said, without disclosing the injured person's identity or providing further information about the circumstances of the incident.
Despite sustaining damage, the tugboat remained operational and was able to continue along its intended route. No additional details were immediately available regarding the extent of the damage or whether the vessel required further assistance.
The nature and origin of the projectiles were not immediately known, and no information was provided identifying those responsible for the incident. It was also unclear whether the attack had affected other vessels operating in the surrounding area.
The incident adds to maritime security concerns in regional waters, where commercial vessels and other ships depend on safe passage through important shipping routes. Tugboats play a supporting role in maritime operations, including assisting larger vessels with maneuvering and movement in ports and coastal waters.
Further details about the incident, including the exact timing, the circumstances of the strike and the full extent of the damage, had yet to be confirmed.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the incident involved two projectiles that hit the tugboat while it was sailing through waters off the UAE. The precise time of the attack had not been established when the report was issued.
“One minor casualty has been reported,” the agency said, without disclosing the injured person's identity or providing further information about the circumstances of the incident.
Despite sustaining damage, the tugboat remained operational and was able to continue along its intended route. No additional details were immediately available regarding the extent of the damage or whether the vessel required further assistance.
The nature and origin of the projectiles were not immediately known, and no information was provided identifying those responsible for the incident. It was also unclear whether the attack had affected other vessels operating in the surrounding area.
The incident adds to maritime security concerns in regional waters, where commercial vessels and other ships depend on safe passage through important shipping routes. Tugboats play a supporting role in maritime operations, including assisting larger vessels with maneuvering and movement in ports and coastal waters.
Further details about the incident, including the exact timing, the circumstances of the strike and the full extent of the damage, had yet to be confirmed.
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