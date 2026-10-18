Dembele Misses Penalty, Then Rescues PSG in 3-1 Comeback
(MENAFN) Ousmane Dembele shook off a spot-kick miss to score once and set up another goal, powering Paris Saint-Germain to a stunning three-goal turnaround at Strasbourg on Saturday and a 3-1 win in Ligue 1.
PSG conceded first in the 17th minute, when a deflected effort from Giovanni Reyna wrong-footed goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. The hosts led 1-0 at the break.
Chasing the game, PSG sent on Dembele in the 63rd minute in place of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Nine minutes later, a VAR review gave the visitors a penalty and a golden chance to level. The reigning Ballon d’Or winner pushed his attempt wide of the right post.
The miss did not last long. In the 77th minute, Dembele whipped in a delivery from a quickly taken corner, and Illya Zabarnyi finished from close range to make it 1-1.
Dembele then put PSG ahead in the 85th minute. He pounced on a loose ball in the box and drove a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.
Desire Doue wrapped up the result in the third minute of stoppage time, tapping in a pass from Ferran Torres at the end of a move Dembele helped start.
The win moves PSG up to second in the table with 14 points from seven games, level with leaders Monaco, who play on Sunday. Strasbourg stay on seven points.
PSG conceded first in the 17th minute, when a deflected effort from Giovanni Reyna wrong-footed goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. The hosts led 1-0 at the break.
Chasing the game, PSG sent on Dembele in the 63rd minute in place of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Nine minutes later, a VAR review gave the visitors a penalty and a golden chance to level. The reigning Ballon d’Or winner pushed his attempt wide of the right post.
The miss did not last long. In the 77th minute, Dembele whipped in a delivery from a quickly taken corner, and Illya Zabarnyi finished from close range to make it 1-1.
Dembele then put PSG ahead in the 85th minute. He pounced on a loose ball in the box and drove a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.
Desire Doue wrapped up the result in the third minute of stoppage time, tapping in a pass from Ferran Torres at the end of a move Dembele helped start.
The win moves PSG up to second in the table with 14 points from seven games, level with leaders Monaco, who play on Sunday. Strasbourg stay on seven points.
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