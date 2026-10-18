Afghanistan Reach Final Of Brazil Six-Nation Futsal Tournament
The match was played this morning and ended in a 4-2 victory for Afghanistan, the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said on its Facebook page.
Hamid Reza Hussaini scored twice for Afghanistan, while Syed Hussain Mousavi and Omid Qanbari scored one goal each.
With this victory, Afghanistan have qualified for the final of the tournament.
The six-nation futsal tournament in Brazil kicked off on October 12, with six countries, including Afghanistan, taking part.
The participating teams are Afghanistan, Brazil, Japan, Indonesia, Peru and Cape Verde.
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