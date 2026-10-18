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Jalali, Russian Delegation Discuss Expanding Health Cooperation

Jalali, Russian Delegation Discuss Expanding Health Cooperation


Date: 2026-10-18 04:04:49

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health and a Russian delegation, accompanied by representatives of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, have discussed expanding health cooperation, particularly in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and heart diseases.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Public Health said Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali had met the Russian delegation and embassy representatives.

According to the statement, the meeting emphasised enhancing the capacity of Afghan health workers in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and heart diseases.

Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali described training professional and specialist medical staff as important for improving the quality of health services.

He called for the exchange of experience, specialist knowledge and skills between the two countries.

The statement added that the Russian delegation shared its views on expanding bilateral health cooperation and assured the Afghan side of its readiness to cooperate in the areas discussed.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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