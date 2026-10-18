Saudi Helicopter Crash in Najran Kills Two National Guard Officers
(MENAFN) Two officers were killed after a reconnaissance helicopter operated by the Saudi National Guard crashed in the Najran region of southern Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, according to a statement issued by the Saudi-led coalition on Sunday.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the aircraft, an AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter, went down within Saudi territory. Initial information indicated that a technical fault caused the crash, although further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately provided.
The two officers aboard the helicopter died in the crash, while the coalition expressed its condolences to their families and offered sympathies over the loss of the personnel.
The incident occurred in Najran, a region in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen. However, no information was released indicating that the crash was connected to military operations or external activity.
Authorities had not announced additional details about the exact crash site, the identities of the officers or whether a formal technical investigation would be conducted. Further information may emerge as officials examine the circumstances that led to the aircraft going down.
The AH-6i is a light military helicopter designed for reconnaissance and armed support missions. The reported technical malfunction raises questions about the aircraft’s condition, though the available information does not establish the specific cause of the failure.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the aircraft, an AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter, went down within Saudi territory. Initial information indicated that a technical fault caused the crash, although further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately provided.
The two officers aboard the helicopter died in the crash, while the coalition expressed its condolences to their families and offered sympathies over the loss of the personnel.
The incident occurred in Najran, a region in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen. However, no information was released indicating that the crash was connected to military operations or external activity.
Authorities had not announced additional details about the exact crash site, the identities of the officers or whether a formal technical investigation would be conducted. Further information may emerge as officials examine the circumstances that led to the aircraft going down.
The AH-6i is a light military helicopter designed for reconnaissance and armed support missions. The reported technical malfunction raises questions about the aircraft’s condition, though the available information does not establish the specific cause of the failure.
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