Inter Stun Bologna 3-1 With Late Comeback
(MENAFN) Inter Milan roared back from a goal down to beat Bologna 3-1 on the road Saturday, extending their grip on the top of Serie A through seven rounds of the season.
The hosts struck first in the 10th minute. Tommaso Pobega stripped Luis Henrique of the ball, drove forward and unleashed a fierce left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Josep Martinez.
Pobega came close to a second in the 40th minute, but his shot hit the crossbar with Martinez caught out of position.
Inter drew level four minutes later. Marcus Thuram climbed above the defense to head in a right-wing cross from Nicolo Barella, and the sides went into the break tied at 1-1.
The visitors turned the match around in the 69th minute through substitute Carlos Augusto, who scored with his first touch, converting a low cross from Piotr Zielinski at the far post.
Ange-Yoan Bonny put the result beyond doubt in the 83rd minute. On as a replacement for Francesco Pio Esposito in the 58th minute, Bonny tucked away a close-range finish from a Carlos Augusto cross, after having an earlier attempt disallowed.
The win leaves Cristian Chivu’s side on 19 points from seven games, three clear of Lazio, who play Juventus on Sunday. Bologna remain on five points.
The hosts struck first in the 10th minute. Tommaso Pobega stripped Luis Henrique of the ball, drove forward and unleashed a fierce left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Josep Martinez.
Pobega came close to a second in the 40th minute, but his shot hit the crossbar with Martinez caught out of position.
Inter drew level four minutes later. Marcus Thuram climbed above the defense to head in a right-wing cross from Nicolo Barella, and the sides went into the break tied at 1-1.
The visitors turned the match around in the 69th minute through substitute Carlos Augusto, who scored with his first touch, converting a low cross from Piotr Zielinski at the far post.
Ange-Yoan Bonny put the result beyond doubt in the 83rd minute. On as a replacement for Francesco Pio Esposito in the 58th minute, Bonny tucked away a close-range finish from a Carlos Augusto cross, after having an earlier attempt disallowed.
The win leaves Cristian Chivu’s side on 19 points from seven games, three clear of Lazio, who play Juventus on Sunday. Bologna remain on five points.
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