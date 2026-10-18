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Coalition: Two Drones Intercepted And Destroyed In Eastern Province, Riyadh Region


Date: 2026-10-18 04:03:49

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced Sunday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed two drones in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and Riyadh Region.

The announcement was made by the coalition's official spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Malki.

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Gulf Times

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