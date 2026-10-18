Coalition: Two Saudi National Guard Officers Martyred In Helicopter Crash In Najran
The coalition's official spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Malki, said the AH-6i helicopter crashed in Saudi territory in Najran due to a technical malfunction, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The helicopter's two-officer aircrew was killed in the crash, he added.
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