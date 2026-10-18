Coalition: Two Saudi National Guard Officers Martyred In Helicopter Crash In Najran

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two officers were martyred when a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of National Guard crashed in the Najran region due to a technical malfunction, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced Sunday.

The coalition's official spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Malki, said the AH-6i helicopter crashed in Saudi territory in Najran due to a technical malfunction, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The helicopter's two-officer aircrew was killed in the crash, he added.