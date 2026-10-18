Al Koot Insurance And Reinsurance Reaffirm Partnership And Extends Direct Billing To All Services At The View Hospital

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The View Hospital, (in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai), and Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance have reaffirmed their insurance partnership, which began in 2023 when Al Koot became amongst the first insurance companies to sign with the hospital. The continued partnership gives Al Koot's members direct billing access to all medical services and clinics at The View Hospital and reflects both organizations' commitment to high-quality, patient-centred care.

The renewed agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmed Rafee Al-Emadi, CEO of Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance and Mr. Joe Hazel, Group CEO of Apex Health.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ahmed Rafee Al-Emadi, CEO of Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance, said:“Al Koot's partnership with The View Hospital is a unique alliance that will contribute to the accelerated transformation of Qatar's healthcare sector. Through partnerships like this, healthcare leaders gain access to strategic guidance and a collaborative approach to new challenges, with opportunities to co-innovate and co-create solutions. This partnership brings Al Koot's insured members top-tier care within their reach through our direct billing arrangement.”

He added:“The View Hospital is a distinguished healthcare provider and one of the leaders in the Qatar market. The services available to Al Koot's insured members will raise the standard of care delivered in our sector, and this partnership makes Al Koot the first and only flagship medical insurer in the State of Qatar to offer this feature.”

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Joe Hazel, Group CEO of Apex Health, said:“Al Koot was among the first to join us at The View Hospital, and we are proud to continue that partnership. Our shared belief is that patients deserve world-class clinical care delivered with transparency and compassion. Through The View Hospital, we are bringing advanced medical technology and international standards to Qatar, and this collaboration makes that care more accessible to Al Koot's insured members.”

The View Hospital Qatar Al Koot Insurance Healthcare insurance partnership Qatar Direct billing medical services Qatar