Canada's Defence Minister Reports Deaths, Injuries Following Incident At Military Base

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Minister of National Defence of Canada announced that there have been fatalities and injuries following an incident at the Forces Base Wainwright in the province of Alberta, western Canada.

"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base", McGuinty said in a press statement.

Earlier, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said that a serious incident had triggered a massive fire at a military base in Alberta.

"A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta”, Carney stated in a social media post.

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, described the fire as "significant and tragic", noting that it has affected several military personnel.

Neither Smith nor Carney provided any details regarding the cause of the fire.

This incident coincides with an upcoming vote scheduled in the province, a process that could potentially lead to a push for independence from Canada.

Minister of National Defence of Canada fatalities and injuries Forces Base Wainwright Canadian Forces Base