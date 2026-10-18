AI Expansion Drives Electronic Security Market To Reach QR3.2Bn By 2032

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's electronic security market is forecast to amount to $885m (QR3.2bn) by 2032, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure expansion, according to a report from Ken Research. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50 percent from its reported $500m value in 2025, highlighting the sector's sustained momentum and evolving priorities.

The report details a remarkable shift in the market landscape, noting that growth is increasingly driven by a transition from 'conventional stand-alone cameras and alarm systems' toward sophisticated integrated IP architectures.

The adoption of AI analytics, biometric credentialing, edge processing, and hybrid-cloud management is accelerating, as asset owners seek more intelligent, interconnected, and responsive security solutions.

A key trend underscored in the research is the rising share of software and recurring service components within the market. As organisations prioritise analytics, centralised monitoring, system uptime, and compliance with maintenance mandates, spending is projected to escalate.

The data states that market is set to reach approximately QR2.9bn by 2031 before culminating at QR3.2bn in 2032, with infrastructure upgrades and lifecycle spending acting as compounding factors. Unlike markets heavily reliant on a single construction vertical, experts remark that Qatar's demand profile is underpinned by a diverse range of long-cycle asset classes.

Major national projects such as QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion, Hamad International Airport's capacity to handle over 65 million passengers annually, Hamad Port's planned throughput of 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), and a hospitality sector boasting more than 42,000 room keys all contribute to a substantial installed estate requiring ongoing security modernisation.

The analysis also emphasised the market's historical CAGR of 8.67 percent from 2020 to 2025, which reflects a strong post-pandemic recovery, while the projected 8.50 percent CAGR through 2032 signals a period of steadier, more sustained deployment.

As the sector matures, the report predicts that margin opportunities will increasingly migrate towards analytics, software integration, maintenance contracts, and multi-site managed security services.

Market analysts stress that for investors, corporates, government agencies, and financial institutions, success in Qatar's evolving market will hinge not just on the volume of security units deployed but on how rapidly software, AI-driven functionality, and life-cycle service revenues become embedded within major projects.

Regionally, Qatar ranks fourth among its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) peers in electronic security market size and stands out for its exceptional purchasing power and concentration of critical infrastructure.

The report also cites Qatar's 2024 GDP per capita at $76,689, the highest among GCC countries, enabling the adoption of premium security technologies and fostering a market environment conducive to advanced lifecycle service spending.