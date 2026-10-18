Qatar Strengthens Standards For Legal Profession Through New Regulations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is strengthening professional standards in the legal sector through new regulations covering lawyers' registration examinations, licensing requirements for non-Qatari practitioners and law firms' websites, as part of efforts to enhance the quality of legal services, protect clients' interests and uphold the integrity of the profession.

Director of the Department of Lawyers Affairs at the Ministry of Justice Abdul Karim Hamoud Al Ruwaieli outlined the key provisions of the three decisions during an interview with Qatar TV, explaining how they establish a regulatory framework for legal practice and set requirements for professional qualification, licensing and digital activities.

The decisions were issued by Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Lawyers Admission Committee H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi.

Al Ruwaieli said the decisions address three main areas: examinations for admission to the practising lawyers' register, conditions governing non-Qatari lawyers appearing before judicial authorities on behalf of Qatari law firms, and requirements for law firms seeking to establish websites.

“These regulations contribute to strengthening the professional regulation of the legal profession and preserving the principles and values on which it is based,” he said.

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Explaining the examination requirements, Al Ruwaieli said tests for applicants seeking registration in the practising lawyers' register will be held every three months at the Ministry of Justice's Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies.

The Lawyers Admission Committee, in coordination with the centre, will prepare the examination system and oversee the procedures for conducting tests, marking papers, recording results and announcing them to applicants.

Applicants must obtain a minimum score of 50% to pass, with successful results remaining valid for one year from the date of announcement. Candidates who fail will be given a second opportunity to sit the examination. If they fail again, their registration applications will be rejected, and they will not be permitted to sit another examination or submit a new application until six months have elapsed from the date of rejection.

The decision also allows the committee to exempt certain applicants from the examination in the public interest or in other cases it considers appropriate. Al Ruwaieli said the examination system serves as a regulatory mechanism to verify that applicants have the necessary qualifications before entering legal practice.

The second decision governs the licensing of non-Qatari lawyers seeking to appear before judicial authorities on behalf of Qatari law firms.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in law, or an equivalent qualification, from a recognised university. They must also have at least seven years of experience as a registered lawyer in their home country and be registered to appear before a court of appeal. The committee may grant exceptions where it considers them justified in the public interest.

Other requirements include a good reputation and professional record, with no breach of professional duties or disciplinary sanctions. Applicants must also pass a personal interview and the examinations prescribed by the committee.

Al Ruwaieli highlighted the requirement for non-Qatari lawyers to take the legal oath before the Lawyers Admission Committee at the Ministry of Justice before being entered in the relevant register.

The regulations also establish maximum limits on the number of non-Qatari lawyers permitted to work with Qatari law firms, depending on the level of court before which each firm is authorised to practise, including the Court of First Instance, Court of Appeal and Court of Cassation.

A dedicated register for non-Qatari lawyers will provide an administrative framework for maintaining information on their professional status, licences and registration-related decisions. According to Al Ruwaieli, this will improve data accuracy and facilitate the committee's monitoring of licensing matters and follow-up on disciplinary or other regulatory decisions.

The third decision sets requirements for law firms' websites. Al Ruwaieli said a website's name must match or be associated with the name of the law firm, while its content must be restricted to legal practice-related activities. Lawyers must also ensure the accuracy of published information and comply with cybersecurity requirements.

The regulations prohibit lawyers from encouraging or inciting individuals or groups to initiate lawsuits through their websites or social media platforms, establishing clear boundaries for their digital activities.

Al Ruwaieli said the decisions will come into force 30 days after their publication in the Official Gazette, providing a defined timeframe for the new regulatory requirements to take effect.