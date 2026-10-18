Apple's First Foldable Iphone Sells Out Within Hours As Delivery Dates Slip To 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Apple's first foldable iPhone has seen overwhelming demand just hours after preorders opened, with customers now facing delivery waits of more than three months for the company's newest and most expensive smartphone.

The iPhone Duo, which starts at USD 1,999 in the United States, sold through its initial online delivery allocation shortly after preorders began on Friday, October 16, pushing estimated shipping dates for new orders into late January 2027.

According to a report published by the Financial Times on Saturday, Apple described demand for the foldable device as extraordinary, with the company working to accelerate shipments amid supply constraints.

The Verge reported that delivery estimates began slipping into January less than an hour after preorders opened, reflecting intense interest in Apple's first attempt to enter the foldable smartphone market.

Customers placing new online orders have been shown delivery estimates extending to January 25, 2027, depending on the market, although the device remains available to order.

Despite the delays, Apple is maintaining its scheduled October 23 launch, when the iPhone Duo is expected to begin reaching early customers and become available in stores in participating markets.

The new smartphone represents one of Apple's biggest changes to the iPhone since its introduction in 2007, allowing users to unfold the device into a tablet-like display.

The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 5.4-inch outer display, powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip.

It also includes a titanium body, an advanced hinge, a dual-battery system and software designed for multitasking on the larger screen.

Available in star white and night sky, the device comes in storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB, with US prices rising to USD3,199 for the highest-capacity version.

The foldable iPhone runs iOS 27.1 and supports Apple Intelligence features, bringing artificial intelligence capabilities to a new form factor.

The strong preorder demand comes as Apple enters a market already occupied by established foldable smartphones from Samsung and Google, which have spent several years refining their designs.

However, the extended delivery estimates do not necessarily indicate how many units Apple has sold, as the company has not disclosed preorder volumes or the size of its initial stock allocation.

Apple's new foldable smartphone is scheduled to launch in more than 70 countries and regions on October 23, with availability expanding to another 28 markets on October 30.