NCSA Takes Part In Singapore International Cyber Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) participated in the 11th Singapore International Cyber Week, held from October 12 to 15, 2026.

The NCSA delegation was headed by Director-General of the Agency, Ahmed Mohammed Al-Mutawa Al Hammadi, who took part in a high level panel discussion entitled 'Algorithms and Alliances: Will AI Take Over Cyber Diplomacy?'.

The session explored the challenges facing developing countries amid rapid technological advancements and the role of developed countries in bridging the resulting gaps.

On the sidelines of the event, Al Hammadi conducted several visits and held meetings, including engagements with the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation and the ASEAN Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence.

He also met with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore officials to review the latest developments in bilateral cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two agencies.

