Qatar Amateur Radio Society Participates In JOTA-JOTI Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Amateur Radio Society, in collaboration with the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, participated yesterday in the JOTA-JOTI (Jamboree on the Air - Jamboree on the Internet) event. The annual global gathering brings together scouts and guides from around the world, enabling them to connect, exchange knowledge and experiences, and develop skills in communication, technology, and teamwork.

The Society participated through a radio station established at its headquarters using the special event call sign“A71AJOTA.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of the Qatar Amateur Radio Society Dr. Ahmed bin Hamad Al Mohannadi expressed the Society's pride in collaborating with the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association to organise the event.

He underscored the jamboree's role in fostering communication among participants from different countries and providing opportunities to acquire new scientific and technical skills. He said the society continues to promote amateur radio.