Awqaf Ministry Promotes Digital Safety Awareness Through Friday Sermons

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is promoting digital safety and parental responsibility through a series of awareness-focused Friday sermons as part of the national“Digitally Aware Family” campaign, aimed at protecting children from online risks and encouraging responsible use of modern technology.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Family under the slogan“Their Protection... Your Responsibility,” runs from September 13 to December 26, 2026. The ministry, represented by its Mosques Department, is dedicating a series of Friday sermons to parental responsibility and digital safety, highlighting the role of religious discourse in strengthening family awareness and supporting national efforts to create a safer digital environment for children.

The initiative reflects cooperation between the two ministries to unify awareness messages concerning family and childhood protection, while reinforcing the role of families in helping children navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Friday sermons provide an important platform for reaching different segments of society, given their broad public reach and the trust they enjoy within the community. Through the campaign, the Ministry of Awqaf is using this platform to promote digital safety awareness, encourage positive online behaviour and strengthen families' ability to protect children from potential harm.

The sermons address several risks associated with children's use of digital platforms, including exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, online exploitation and excessive use of smart devices, social media platforms and electronic games.

The awareness messages also emphasise the importance of active parental involvement in children's lives, encouraging parents to maintain open communication, provide guidance and monitor their children's digital activities in a balanced and responsible manner.

The campaign comes amid the growing presence of technology and digital platforms in the lives of children, adolescents and young people. While these platforms offer opportunities for learning, communication and access to knowledge, their use can also affect behaviour, values, psychological well-being, privacy and the quality of family relationships.

Director of the Mosques Department Sheikh Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Al Thani said the allocation of Friday sermons to the national campaign reflects the mosque's mission of raising awareness, promoting values and addressing issues affecting families and society. He noted that parental responsibility and digital safety require continuous educational and awareness efforts in light of rapid technological developments.

The sermons, he said, focus on strengthening the family's role in guiding and monitoring children and maintaining open dialogue with them. They also seek to establish a culture of safe and responsible technology use, helping families respond to digital changes with greater awareness and balance while preserving family cohesion and stability.