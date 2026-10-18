QF Student Wins PUE's 'Outstanding Student Award' For Community Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For 10-year-old Jassim Mohammed Al Mosallam, a student at Qatar Academy Msheireb (QAM), part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), it all started with a story he wrote titled Bisht Al Taer.

The story inspired him to become a real-life hero and make a difference in his community. Rather than simply writing about kindness and helping others, Jassim decided to put these values into action through volunteer initiatives.

His initiatives not only helped those in need but also inspired his friends and family to get involved. His efforts earned him the Outstanding Student Award at QF's PUE Awards, highlighting how students can turn their ideas into meaningful actions that benefit their communities.

Speaking about his achievement, Jassim said,“I feel very proud and happy to have won the Outstanding Student Award. It means a lot to me and encourages me to keep working hard. I'm thankful to my family for always supporting me and to my teachers for believing in me and encouraging me to do my best.”

He said,“I've learned that being outstanding isn't just about doing well at school. It's also about working hard, being kind, and helping others. I hope this award is the start of more achievements, and I want to keep learning and improving so I can make my family, school, and Qatar proud.”

Reflecting on how Bisht Al Taer inspired his initiatives, Jassim said,“When I wrote Bisht Al Taer, I started thinking about how I could become a hero in real life and help others through simple acts of kindness.”

“Together with my classmates, I took part in different initiatives. What made me happiest was when my friends and family started asking when my next initiative would be and saying they wanted to join. That's when I realised my idea had inspired others to help,” he said.

Speaking about her son's achievement, Naila Ahmed Al Mosallam, Jassim's mother, said,“I felt incredibly proud and happy, not just because of the award, but because it reflects Jassim's kindness and his ability to turn ideas into action. I hope it inspires him to continue making a positive difference in his community.”

Highlighting the role of family in shaping a child's character, she added,“Jassim's grandfather was an important role model, teaching him kindness and responsibility from an early age. As a family, we encouraged him to explore his abilities and take initiative, with the support of his school.

Lina Mouchantaf, Director of QAM, said,“We are proud of our students' achievements, which reflect their ambition, determination, and ability to make a positive difference in their communities. Every achievement is the result of hard work and perseverance, bringing them one step closer to reaching their goals.

“We believe a school's role goes beyond teaching. It is about discovering students' talents, nurturing their abilities, and helping them build confidence to become creative individuals, responsible citizens, and future leaders,” Mouchantaf continued.