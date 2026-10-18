Qatar Press Center Discusses Media's Role In Safeguarding National Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Press Center (QPC) has discussed the role of media in safeguarding national security, highlighting the importance of accurate reporting, responsible communication and coordination between media institutions and relevant authorities amid rapid digital transformation and growing information challenges.

The discussion was organised by QPC in cooperation with Joaan bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies and was attended by participants in the seventh National Defence Course, alongside media professionals and representatives of relevant institutions.

The event was held at Abdullah bin Hussein Al Nuaimi Hall at QPC, with the participation of Vice-Chairman of QPC Board of Directors, Jaber Salem Al Harmi; Colonel Hadi Rashid Al Ayadi Al Hajri of Joaan bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies; and QPC Director-General Sadiq Mohammed Al Amari.

Participants during the event.

Jaber Al-Harmi expressed his appreciation for the diversity that reflects the commitment to developing national talent and preparing qualified personnel for leadership positions and decision-making roles. He praised the efforts of Qatar's defence systems in responding to the attacks the country had faced in recent times, saying Qataris across different sectors had risen to the occasion and demonstrated responsibility, with their coordinated efforts reflecting a unified national front in confronting challenges.

Al-Harmi said the media remained a major line of defence, whether in projecting Qatar's image and achievements or countering allegations and misinformation. He stressed that cooperation between media organisations and other state institutions should be continuous rather than limited to times of crisis. He added that strong institutional relationships were essential to strengthening the country's ability to face challenges, noting that newspapers remained open to supporting national institutions and highlighting their efforts, with all lines of defence working in parallel and coordination according to the priorities of each stage.

Editor-in-Chief of Al Arab newspaper, Faleh Hussein Al Hajri, said:“Wars are increasingly taking on a media dimension, and Qatar has successfully countered campaigns targeting the country thanks to its media strength. Recent events have highlighted the importance of journalism in safeguarding national security.

“The emergence of a new media platform does not necessarily mean the disappearance of existing ones. Books continued to exist after the advent of newspapers, and newspapers maintained their presence following the spread of television. Media outlets that can keep pace with developments while preserving the quality of their content and credibility are best positioned to survive.

“Military security operations and media security efforts together serve as a safeguard for the state and society. Media attacks have increasingly become comparable to military attacks in terms of their strength and impact.”

Noor Ibrahim Shahdad, Media Adviser at the National Cyber Security Agency, highlighted the importance of media awareness and responsible communication in protecting national interests and strengthening the public's ability to distinguish reliable information from misleading content. Mohammed Rashid Al Marri moderated the discussion. Editor-in-Chief of Gulf Times Faisal Al Mudahka, Managing Editor of Al Raya newspaper Majed Al Jabara; and Editor-in-Chief of Al Watan newspaper Mohammed Haji also took part in the discussion, along with several other participants.