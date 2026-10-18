Truck Crash Near Indian Temple Kills Devotees, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured after a truck struck devotees near a temple in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh early Sunday, according to police.
The accident took place in Gwalior when a truck carrying paddy reportedly lost control while descending a steep road before crashing into the outer wall and entrance gate of the Sheetla Mata Temple.
Senior police official Dharmveer Singh said 39 people were transported to a hospital following the incident, with 12 of them subsequently confirmed dead.
Local administrative official Ruchika Chauhan said authorities had launched an investigation to establish what caused the vehicle to lose control and led to the deadly crash.
The accident took place in Gwalior when a truck carrying paddy reportedly lost control while descending a steep road before crashing into the outer wall and entrance gate of the Sheetla Mata Temple.
Senior police official Dharmveer Singh said 39 people were transported to a hospital following the incident, with 12 of them subsequently confirmed dead.
Local administrative official Ruchika Chauhan said authorities had launched an investigation to establish what caused the vehicle to lose control and led to the deadly crash.
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