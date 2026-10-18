Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Shalini And Aman Face Shocking Punishment From Nagarjuna Check Details

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 update: Nagarjuna gives Shalini and Aman a shocking punishment, drawing attention to the latest developments inside the house. Check the latest episode highlights and details of the decision.

The Saturday weekend episode in the Bigg Boss house brought major drama. Nagarjuna made a strong entry and immediately took several housemates to task. Shalini looked completely clueless when Nagarjuna started questioning her. Nagarjuna pointed out her mistakes one by one, and she kept apologizing throughout the episode.

Nagarjuna called Neethu to the confession room first. He scolded her for discussing outside matters with other housemates despite being a wildcard entry. Neethu apologized for discussing her family matters with Rohit. Nagarjuna then called Shalini to the confession room. He questioned her for discussing the nominations with Aman and Rohit.

Nagarjuna expressed his anger at the housemates for repeating the same mistakes. He gave a massive shock to Aman, Shalini, and Rohit for discussing the nominations. Nagarjuna announced that these three housemates lost their chance to become captaincy contenders this week. Nagarjuna then shifted his focus to Shalini for using abusive language against Trigun during the game.

Shalini tried to defend herself by claiming she did not use any bad words and blamed it on the sound. Nagarjuna immediately asked her to repeat the exact word she used. Shalini finally admitted her mistake and apologized, saying she spoke out of frustration. Nagarjuna also declared that Sudheer failed as a captain this week. Nagarjuna then scolded Aman for using abusive language against Mukesh and calling it his local slang. Nagarjuna promised to discuss the wildcard entries on Sunday.