Macron Heads to Kuwait for Talks on Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Kuwait on Monday for discussions with senior officials, as the two countries mark 65 years of diplomatic relations.
During the visit, Macron and an accompanying official delegation will meet Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for formal talks, according to reports from Kuwait.
The trip will mark Macron’s first visit to Kuwait since becoming president and the first visit by a French head of state since Nicolas Sarkozy traveled to the Gulf country in February 2009.
The visit follows Sheikh Meshal’s trip to France in July 2025, when he met Macron and invited him to visit Kuwait in 2026 to commemorate the anniversary of diplomatic ties.
During their discussions in Paris, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation across several sectors, including defense, investment, energy and culture.
Macron’s upcoming visit is expected to provide another opportunity for both sides to discuss their bilateral relationship and advance cooperation in areas of shared interest.
During the visit, Macron and an accompanying official delegation will meet Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for formal talks, according to reports from Kuwait.
The trip will mark Macron’s first visit to Kuwait since becoming president and the first visit by a French head of state since Nicolas Sarkozy traveled to the Gulf country in February 2009.
The visit follows Sheikh Meshal’s trip to France in July 2025, when he met Macron and invited him to visit Kuwait in 2026 to commemorate the anniversary of diplomatic ties.
During their discussions in Paris, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation across several sectors, including defense, investment, energy and culture.
Macron’s upcoming visit is expected to provide another opportunity for both sides to discuss their bilateral relationship and advance cooperation in areas of shared interest.
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