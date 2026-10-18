Fidan Calls for Islamic Unity on Palestine at Baghdad OIC Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Türkiye used the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathering in Baghdad to press for solidarity and coordinated action on the crises confronting the Islamic world, with Palestine at the top of the agenda.
His comments followed the 52nd Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in the Iraqi capital.
“In our speech at the OIC meeting, we underlined the need to stand in solidarity in the face of global and regional challenges and the importance of acting together on all issues concerning the Islamic world, particularly Palestine,” Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Fidan said he held talks with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and parliament Speaker Heibet Halbusi.
His schedule also included sessions with Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairman Falih al-Fayyad and National Security Adviser Qasim al-Abboudi.
He also met Mehmet Seman Agaoglu, who serves as president of the Iraqi Turkmen Front and governor of Kirkuk.
According to Fidan, the discussions spanned bilateral relations in every dimension, including moves to deepen Türkiye-Iraq cooperation on trade, energy and security. He also thanked Iraqi officials for their hospitality.
On the sidelines, Fidan said he met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to take stock of efforts to resolve ongoing regional conflicts.
“As Türkiye, we will resolutely continue our efforts to strengthen solidarity in the Islamic world, defend the rights of the oppressed, and make constructive contributions to peace and prosperity in our region,” he said.
His comments followed the 52nd Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in the Iraqi capital.
“In our speech at the OIC meeting, we underlined the need to stand in solidarity in the face of global and regional challenges and the importance of acting together on all issues concerning the Islamic world, particularly Palestine,” Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Fidan said he held talks with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and parliament Speaker Heibet Halbusi.
His schedule also included sessions with Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairman Falih al-Fayyad and National Security Adviser Qasim al-Abboudi.
He also met Mehmet Seman Agaoglu, who serves as president of the Iraqi Turkmen Front and governor of Kirkuk.
According to Fidan, the discussions spanned bilateral relations in every dimension, including moves to deepen Türkiye-Iraq cooperation on trade, energy and security. He also thanked Iraqi officials for their hospitality.
On the sidelines, Fidan said he met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to take stock of efforts to resolve ongoing regional conflicts.
“As Türkiye, we will resolutely continue our efforts to strengthen solidarity in the Islamic world, defend the rights of the oppressed, and make constructive contributions to peace and prosperity in our region,” he said.
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