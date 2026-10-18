Iranian President Raises Assassination Risk for Defense Minister Nominee
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday he hopes his nominee for defense minister will “survive,” alleging that the candidate is among individuals targeted on a US “assassination list.”
Pezeshkian made the comments in a virtual address to parliament as lawmakers considered the nomination of Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketachi to lead the Defense Ministry.
The president said Akhlaqi is subject to US sanctions and claimed that his name also appears on a US “assassination list.” He expressed hope that the nominee would “take care of himself” and, with backing from state institutions, “remain alive” while continuing efforts to strengthen Iran’s defense capabilities.
Pezeshkian called on lawmakers to give Akhlaqi a strong vote of confidence, arguing that he has broad support within Iran’s military and security establishment, including the regular army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Defense Ministry and other security bodies.
Akhlaqi is a longtime senior defense official who previously led Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization and the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG), an entity linked to the country’s ballistic missile program. Washington has imposed sanctions on him over his involvement in missile-related activities.
He was nominated to succeed former Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year.
Addressing Tehran’s military posture, Pezeshkian said Iran does not intend to attack other countries but would respond forcefully if its territory came under attack.
“Our defense is not only missiles; our defense is the people and the unity and cohesion we have in the country,” he said.
The president added that Iran would not yield to what he described as pressure and “bullying” from countries carrying out attacks against it.
Pezeshkian made the comments in a virtual address to parliament as lawmakers considered the nomination of Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketachi to lead the Defense Ministry.
The president said Akhlaqi is subject to US sanctions and claimed that his name also appears on a US “assassination list.” He expressed hope that the nominee would “take care of himself” and, with backing from state institutions, “remain alive” while continuing efforts to strengthen Iran’s defense capabilities.
Pezeshkian called on lawmakers to give Akhlaqi a strong vote of confidence, arguing that he has broad support within Iran’s military and security establishment, including the regular army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Defense Ministry and other security bodies.
Akhlaqi is a longtime senior defense official who previously led Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization and the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG), an entity linked to the country’s ballistic missile program. Washington has imposed sanctions on him over his involvement in missile-related activities.
He was nominated to succeed former Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year.
Addressing Tehran’s military posture, Pezeshkian said Iran does not intend to attack other countries but would respond forcefully if its territory came under attack.
“Our defense is not only missiles; our defense is the people and the unity and cohesion we have in the country,” he said.
The president added that Iran would not yield to what he described as pressure and “bullying” from countries carrying out attacks against it.
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