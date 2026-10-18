Erdogan Calls Cambodia “Important Partner” in Asia
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday praised the swift expansion of ties with Cambodia, naming the country a key ally in Southeast Asia after talks in Istanbul.
“I view Cambodia, with which we have developed rapidly growing relations in recent years, as an important partner in Southeast Asia,” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
The two leaders spoke to reporters after bilateral and delegation-level talks at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office. Erdogan said they had comprehensively reviewed relations, and he voiced hope that the Türkiye-Cambodia Business Forum, held earlier in the day, would deepen commercial links.
Erdogan recalled a trade goal set years ago.
“In 2018, we decided to increase our bilateral trade to $1 billion during a visit to Türkiye by Hun Sen, who was the prime minister at the time,” Erdogan said.
“Our efforts to achieve this target are still ongoing,” he said, adding that they had comprehensively reviewed bilateral relations during their talks.
He welcomed Cambodia’s interest in Turkish defense industry products and said the talks also covered trade, investment, energy, culture and education. Citing significant potential in these fields, Erdogan said: “We will hopefully further improve our cooperation.”
Erdogan also pointed to projects run in Cambodia by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Yunus Emre Institute, saying they strengthen people-to-people ties. He added that Türkiye backs Cambodian students through its Türkiye Scholarships program.
On Palestine, Erdogan welcomed Cambodia’s role in peace efforts for Gaza.
“Cambodia’s participation as a founding member of the Board of Peace for Gaza is highly welcome. I believe they will continue to contribute to efforts in Palestine based on a two-state solution,” he said.
Dialogue urged on Cambodia-Thailand border dispute
Erdogan said he hopes Cambodia’s border dispute with Thailand will be settled through “dialogue and peaceful means in accordance with international law.”
He said Türkiye continues to support civilians affected by the clashes, and that Turkish authorities, working with Cambodian counterparts, have assisted more than 3,000 people.
“We will continue our humanitarian assistance,” he added.
“I view Cambodia, with which we have developed rapidly growing relations in recent years, as an important partner in Southeast Asia,” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
The two leaders spoke to reporters after bilateral and delegation-level talks at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office. Erdogan said they had comprehensively reviewed relations, and he voiced hope that the Türkiye-Cambodia Business Forum, held earlier in the day, would deepen commercial links.
Erdogan recalled a trade goal set years ago.
“In 2018, we decided to increase our bilateral trade to $1 billion during a visit to Türkiye by Hun Sen, who was the prime minister at the time,” Erdogan said.
“Our efforts to achieve this target are still ongoing,” he said, adding that they had comprehensively reviewed bilateral relations during their talks.
He welcomed Cambodia’s interest in Turkish defense industry products and said the talks also covered trade, investment, energy, culture and education. Citing significant potential in these fields, Erdogan said: “We will hopefully further improve our cooperation.”
Erdogan also pointed to projects run in Cambodia by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Yunus Emre Institute, saying they strengthen people-to-people ties. He added that Türkiye backs Cambodian students through its Türkiye Scholarships program.
On Palestine, Erdogan welcomed Cambodia’s role in peace efforts for Gaza.
“Cambodia’s participation as a founding member of the Board of Peace for Gaza is highly welcome. I believe they will continue to contribute to efforts in Palestine based on a two-state solution,” he said.
Dialogue urged on Cambodia-Thailand border dispute
Erdogan said he hopes Cambodia’s border dispute with Thailand will be settled through “dialogue and peaceful means in accordance with international law.”
He said Türkiye continues to support civilians affected by the clashes, and that Turkish authorities, working with Cambodian counterparts, have assisted more than 3,000 people.
“We will continue our humanitarian assistance,” he added.
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