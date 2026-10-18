Houthis Claim Saudi Apache Downed Near Najran Border
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group said Saturday it shot down a Saudi Apache military helicopter near the Najran region of southern Saudi Arabia, a claim that adds to months of escalating cross-border fighting. The assertion has not been independently verified.
The announcement came in a statement carried by the Houthi-run branch of a Yemeni state news agency. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Houthi forces brought the aircraft down while it was conducting “hostile operations” against their positions along the border.
Saudi officials did not immediately respond to Saree’s remarks.
The claim follows a surge in hostilities since July, when the Houthis began striking Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom. That round of fighting erupted after a 2022 truce collapsed.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to back the internationally recognized government.
The announcement came in a statement carried by the Houthi-run branch of a Yemeni state news agency. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Houthi forces brought the aircraft down while it was conducting “hostile operations” against their positions along the border.
Saudi officials did not immediately respond to Saree’s remarks.
The claim follows a surge in hostilities since July, when the Houthis began striking Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom. That round of fighting erupted after a 2022 truce collapsed.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to back the internationally recognized government.
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