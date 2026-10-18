Saudi Coalition Downs 2 Houthi Missiles Aimed at Khamis Mushait
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said it shot down two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia, in the latest flare-up of a conflict that has sharply escalated since July.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions early Sunday in a statement posted on X.
Minutes before the announcement, Saudi Civil Defense used the national early warning system to send “potential danger” alerts to residents of Riyadh and the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait. The agency later said the threat had passed.
The latest interceptions followed a busy Saturday. Al-Maliki said coalition forces destroyed four drones over several hours across the Riyadh region, the Eastern Province and southern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition also released footage that it said showed strikes wiping out two ballistic missile launchers in Saada, northern Yemen. It said the launchers had been used to fire missiles toward the kingdom.
Since July, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation has intensified, with attacks aimed at civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have held the capital Sanaa and several other provinces since September 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions early Sunday in a statement posted on X.
Minutes before the announcement, Saudi Civil Defense used the national early warning system to send “potential danger” alerts to residents of Riyadh and the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait. The agency later said the threat had passed.
The latest interceptions followed a busy Saturday. Al-Maliki said coalition forces destroyed four drones over several hours across the Riyadh region, the Eastern Province and southern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition also released footage that it said showed strikes wiping out two ballistic missile launchers in Saada, northern Yemen. It said the launchers had been used to fire missiles toward the kingdom.
Since July, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation has intensified, with attacks aimed at civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have held the capital Sanaa and several other provinces since September 2014.
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