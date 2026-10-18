Seylan Bank Partners Colombo Motor Show 2026 As Official Banking & Leasing Partner For The 10Th Consecutive Year

Seylan Bank will provide banking and leasing services at the Colombo Motor Show from 20 to 23 November 2026 at BMICH, with visitors able to obtain vehicle-financing evaluations at the exhibition.

The bank has joined the event as its official banking and leasing partner. Organised by Asia Exhibition and Conventions, the show is scheduled to run for four days and bring together vehicle suppliers, automotive service providers, prospective buyers and industry representatives.

More than 200 trade stalls are expected, according to the organisers' announcement. Exhibits will cover vehicles, accessories, spare parts, lubricants, tyres, batteries and services associated with vehicle ownership.

Seylan's participation will centre on leasing facilities for personal and business customers. Its leasing specialists are expected to conduct on-the-spot evaluations and provide guidance to visitors exploring financing options during the show.

The bank will also present credit cards, current and savings accounts and digital banking services alongside its vehicle-financing products.

Eugene Seneviratne, Seylan's deputy general manager for retail banking, said the partnership was intended to bring the bank's services closer to motorists and support engagement with the automotive industry.

The exhibition will include live activities related to the motor sector, as well as opportunities for visitors to meet businesses supplying vehicles, equipment and associated services.

For prospective buyers, the programme brings vehicle displays and financing discussions into the same venue, allowing them to speak to exhibitors and banking representatives during their visit.

The organisers' published schedule confirms the November dates. BMICH will host the exhibition across the four-day period, with Seylan representatives available to explain its financial products and leasing facilities.

Customers seeking information about the bank's participation and services can contact its hotline on 011 200 88 88. The event is aimed at both motorists exploring personal purchases and businesses considering their transport and automotive service requirements.