Defence Secretary Graces Sri Lanka Air Force Passing Out Parade As The Chief Guest

Sri Lanka's Air Force commissioned 43 cadets at a passing-out parade at its academy in China Bay, Trincomalee, on 16 October, with Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha attending as chief guest.

The group comprised 29 men and 14 women, according to the Defence Ministry. The ceremony marked the completion of their training and the beginning of their service as commissioned officers.

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe and academy commandant Air Vice Marshal WPAH Perera received Thuyacontha on his arrival.

Addressing the officers, the Defence Secretary said a commission carried responsibilities and represented the trust placed in those entering the officer corps.

He recalled receiving his own commission in a simple setting during wartime, contrasting that experience with the formal parade attended by the new officers' families.

His address focused on professional standards, continued learning and the ability to adapt to technological change as national security requirements evolve.

Thuyacontha also called for integrity and moral courage in the discharge of officers' duties. He urged the group to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law and professional conduct throughout their careers.

The Defence Secretary highlighted the Air Force's role in responding to disasters alongside its other responsibilities.

The graduating cadets represented the 65th, 67th and 69th intakes and the 21st Lady Officer Intake. The parade also included cadets from the 37th, 39th and 40th intakes of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University.

Former Air Force commanders attended, together with the chief of staff and members of the Air Force Board of Management.

Diplomatic representatives, invited guests, parents and other family members joined serving Air Force personnel at the ceremony.

The parade brought the different training intakes together for the commissioning event, with the address placing particular emphasis on the responsibilities accompanying rank and the standards expected of the new officers.