Sri Lankan Business Delegation (Coyle) Visits Viet Nam To Explore Bilateral Trade And Investment Opportunities

A delegation of 21 Sri Lankan entrepreneurs visited Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from 8 to 13 October to explore trade, investment and business partnerships with Vietnamese companies and industry associations.

The Chamber of Lankan Entrepreneurs delegation was led by its chairman, Suren Chandraratna. Sri Lanka's embassy in Vietnam arranged meetings and networking sessions across the six-day programme.

Delegates represented construction, engineering, renewable energy, information technology, digital transformation, packaging, food, agriculture, hospitality, automotive services and business consultancy, according to the embassy.

The programme began on 8 October with participation in the third Capital Economic Forum in Hanoi. Delegates and embassy officials held discussions with organisers and business representatives alongside the forum.

The event involved the Hanoi People's Committee, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.

On 9 October, Sri Lankan ambassador Poshitha Perera and COYLE representatives met Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary general Tran Thi Lan Anh.

Their discussions covered economic links, trade and investment opportunities, with attention to air connectivity and businesses seeking partners in additional markets.

The delegation also met Dinh Viet Hoa, founding chairman of the Vietnam National Association of Entrepreneurship, during its Hanoi engagements.

Meetings in Ho Chi Minh City took place on 13 October. The programme included discussions with the Vietnam Association of Construction Contractors and the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association.

Delegates also met Vietnamese businesses operating across several sectors as part of the embassy's business-to-business programme.

The embassy said the mission explored practical cooperation opportunities and potential market expansion for participating companies.

The visit brought Sri Lankan entrepreneurs into contact with business organisations in both cities, combining wider trade discussions with individual commercial meetings.

COYLE's delegation used those engagements to explore prospective relationships across the industries represented on the mission.