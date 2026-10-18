Settlers Attack European Diplomats; Troops Absent 3 Hours
(MENAFN) Palestinian officials called for immediate global action Saturday after Israeli settlers assaulted European diplomats and church officials in the occupied West Bank, an episode they labeled further proof of “organized settler terrorism.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the group was confronted near Taybeh, east of Ramallah. The delegation included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and Catholic Church officials. A French mayor was also assaulted, and a Belgian consular vehicle was damaged, the ministry said.
The ministry accused the Israeli government of shielding the attackers and nurturing a climate of impunity. It urged the international community to take concrete steps to protect Palestinians and foreign representatives and to hold those responsible to account.
Footage from Israeli media showed masked settlers armed with sticks and stones threatening people inside the delegation’s vehicles, one of which had a shattered window.
An Israeli military radio station reported that seven masked assailants arrived in off-road vehicles, surrounded a diplomatic car and demanded identification from its occupants. They then smashed a window of the Belgian consular vehicle. According to the broadcaster, Israeli troops and police did not reach the scene for three hours, even though they received the delegation’s location and footage within minutes.
The Israeli military described the episode as a “serious violent incident,” but said the delegation had not coordinated its visit in advance and that no troops were present at the scene.
Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh said the attack typified the violence Palestinians endure daily and demanded a firm international response.
Settler attacks have escalated during the olive harvest, which began earlier this month. The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented 40 attacks and violations by Israeli forces and settlers on Saturday alone, targeting farmers, farmland and olive crops.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the group was confronted near Taybeh, east of Ramallah. The delegation included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and Catholic Church officials. A French mayor was also assaulted, and a Belgian consular vehicle was damaged, the ministry said.
The ministry accused the Israeli government of shielding the attackers and nurturing a climate of impunity. It urged the international community to take concrete steps to protect Palestinians and foreign representatives and to hold those responsible to account.
Footage from Israeli media showed masked settlers armed with sticks and stones threatening people inside the delegation’s vehicles, one of which had a shattered window.
An Israeli military radio station reported that seven masked assailants arrived in off-road vehicles, surrounded a diplomatic car and demanded identification from its occupants. They then smashed a window of the Belgian consular vehicle. According to the broadcaster, Israeli troops and police did not reach the scene for three hours, even though they received the delegation’s location and footage within minutes.
The Israeli military described the episode as a “serious violent incident,” but said the delegation had not coordinated its visit in advance and that no troops were present at the scene.
Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh said the attack typified the violence Palestinians endure daily and demanded a firm international response.
Settler attacks have escalated during the olive harvest, which began earlier this month. The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented 40 attacks and violations by Israeli forces and settlers on Saturday alone, targeting farmers, farmland and olive crops.
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