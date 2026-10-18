Wang Yi Puts Forward Four-Point Initiative On CICA Cooperation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On October 15, 2026 local time, Special Representative of President Xi Jinping, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku and put forward a four‐point initiative on advancing cooperation among CICA member states.

First, jointly safeguarding peace and stability. Asia does not need the Cold War mentality and does not welcome bloc confrontation. Ultimately, Asian affairs should be handled by the Asian people through solidarity and cooperation. Asian security, in the final analysis, should be achieved by upholding the common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to security.

The complex and volatile situation in the Middle East is exerting a profound impact on the world. China encourages the United States and Iran to return to the track of political and diplomatic settlement of their disputes, and calls on the parties to the Yemen issue to exercise restraint. The sovereignty and security of regional countries should be respected. The stability of international industrial and supply chains should be safeguarded. The Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and other important shipping lanes should be kept unimpeded. The Palestinian question should return to the right track of the two‐State solution at an early date.

Afghanistan is an indispensable part of Asian security. China looks forward to strengthening regional coordination on the Afghan issue and providing humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people. The Afghan government should take substantive measures to eliminate violent and terrorist forces inside the country and achieve lasting peace and stability at an early date.

Second, jointly promoting prosperity and revitalization. Development holds the master key to solving all problems. We should further align high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with the development initiatives of various countries, uphold an open and cooperative environment, advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, ensure the stable and efficient operation of international transport corridors, and enhance the supply security of key raw materials, energy resources, and food, so as to enable Asian countries to jointly accelerate their march toward modernization.

Third, jointly promoting mutual learning between civilizations. Asia is the continent with the greatest diversity of civilizations. We should firmly carry forward the Asian values featuring peace, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness, and respect the right of all countries to independently choose their development paths and governance models. We should deepen exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, health, women, youth, media, and think tanks, and promote people-to-people exchanges and connectivity, so as to enable diverse civilizations to draw on each other and flourish together.

Fourth, jointly improving global governance. We should revitalize the authority and role of the U.N., and uphold the basic norms of international relations established by the U.N. Charter. We should also enhance capabilities in digital governance, disaster prevention and mitigation, and public health, and jointly build a more efficient, inclusive, and resilient Asian governance system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wang Yi Puts Forward Four-point Initiative on CICA Cooperation News Provided By October 18, 2026, 07:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.